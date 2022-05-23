Visitors to experience Durham Cathedral at dusk for one-off visit
- Published
Durham Cathedral is to open after dusk for a free, one-off experience for visitors.
The landmark will open on Monday from 18.30 to 21:00 BST so visitors can explore its treasures as dark falls.
The event is part of a Cathedrals at Night initiative taking place across the country to show historic and sacred venues in a new light.
Visitors will also be encouraged to add an LED candle to a giant St Cuthbert's Cross shape on the floor.
The Chapter House, which was the filming location for Professor McGonagall's wizarding classroom in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will also be open to visitors for free.
There will also be additional experiences which require advance booking, such as exploring secret spaces like the Song School, visiting the museum for half-price entry, and climbing the cathedral's tower.
Canon Charlie Allen from Durham Cathedral, said: "As County Durham's shortlisted City of Culture bid puts beloved places around our region into the spotlight, we are encouraging people to take this opportunity to explore the cathedral in a new way and discover some of our lesser known spaces."
The cathedral's museum will also have a display of historical printed books so large they are known as elephant folios.
