Gateshead firefighter kitman retires after 43 years
A man responsible for kitting out firefighters for the last four decades has hung up his boots.
Dave Metcalf said goodbye to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service colleagues after handing out more than 22,000 uniforms since he joined in 1979.
He said he had loved his job but wanted to spend time with his family.
Mr Metcalf, 61, who was based at the service's Technical Service Centre in Gateshead, has worked for eight chief fire officers.
As well as handing out uniforms he was also responsible for making sure the service's fire engines were properly equipped.
The father-of-two said: "I really enjoy the job, I've worked with some good people and that's why I've stuck around for so long, I would recommend a career in the fire service to anyone.
"But I'm ready to retire, life is too short I've worked my days and I want to enjoy some holiday time and spend time with my family and friends."
'Wealth of knowledge'
He said one of his best memories was getting together 12 pallets of equipment and sending it to the people of Ukraine in their "time of need."
Mr Metcalf, who cycles 12 miles every day, said he planned to join some sport clubs and spend more time with his wife Gail.
Chief fire officer Chris Lowther said: "I want to thank Dave for his years with us.
"He is a friendly face and will be missed greatly, but I know he has passed on his wealth knowledge to the next generation."
