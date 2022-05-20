Man killed as van crashes into house in Consett
A man was killed when a van hit a house in County Durham.
Durham Police are investigating the crash, which happened on Thursday at about 23:55 BST in Medomsley Road, Consett.
It is unclear if the man - who died at the scene of the crash - had been the driver or a passenger in the van which crashed into the property.
The road, which was closed while investigations were carried out, has now reopened.
