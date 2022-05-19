Newcastle United 1952 FA Cup winning football kit up for auction
A football kit worn by the scorer of Newcastle United's 1952 FA Cup-winning goal is going up for auction.
The black and white striped shirt and black shorts were worn by Chilean striker George Robledo when he scored in the 84th minute to beat Arsenal 1-0.
Graham Budd Auctions said the strip is estimated to fetch up to £8,000 at the auction on 25 May.
It is one of 12 lots of items being sold by Robledo's daughter Elizabeth as she had "no-one to pass them on to".
Ms Robledo, who recently came from Chile to unveil a plaque dedicated to her father and his footballing brother Ted at their home in Fenham, said she wanted the items to "go to a good home".
She said: "I decided to bring the items with me as I am the last Robledo - I don't have siblings or children to pass them on to.
"It's been an emotional few weeks but I wanted to know that these items, which my father and I treasured, were being looked after and going to a good home."
The shirt and shorts worn by Robledo in 1951 FA Cup Final, which Newcastle won 2-0 against Blackpool thanks to two goals from Jackie Millburn, are expected to fetch up to £6,000.
Adam Gascoigne of Graham Budd Auctions said Robledo was the first South American to score in an FA Cup final and the next Chilean to play in one was not until 2015 when Alexis Sanchez played for Arsenal.
