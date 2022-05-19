Parent traffic banned from Newcastle school drop off area
Streets around a primary school will be closed to parents' vehicles at pick-up and drop-off times, a council has confirmed.
Newcastle City Council said it hoped to encourage more pupils and parents to walk or cycle to Hotspur Primary School in Heaton.
The 18-month long pilot will start on 13 June with 11 other schools to be considered "in due course".
Several streets will be closed from 08:00 to 09:30 and 14:30 to 16:00.
'Dangerous driving'
The School Streets scheme is aiming to create pedestrian and cycling zones around the school, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Access will be permitted for vehicles belonging to local residents, school staff, emergency services and blue badge holders.
Ali Stansfield, School Streets officer for charity Sustrans, said: "The pupils at Hotspur Primary School are really keen to travel actively but they have told us that they're worried about dangerous driving and parking near their school.
"A School Street at Hotspur will allow these pupils and their families to have safer, healthier and more fun journeys to and from school."
'Healthy living'
Kevin McVittie, head teacher at Hotspur Primary School, said: "The roads around [the school] can become very congested at the beginning and end of the day so we really welcome the introduction of the School Streets scheme as it means it will be much safer for our children and much better for local residents.
"The scheme also builds on the messages about healthy living that we give to children in school by further encouraging walking, cycling or scooting to school."
The public will be invited to give feedback during the first six months of the trial.
The closures will affect Mowbray Street, Hotspur Street and Newington Road, as well as the back lanes behind Stratford Road and between Hotspur Street, Warwick Street, and Mowbray Street.
