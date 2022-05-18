Danny Humble: Cramlington man suffered 'catastrophic' head injury in attack
- Published
A man died following a "short and sustained" attack by seven teenagers he met "by chance" while walking home from a night out, a jury has heard.
Danny Humble, 35, from Cramlington, Northumberland, suffered a "catastrophic" head injury in May 2021.
There was an exchange between Mr Humble and the group which "may" have involved him hitting one of them, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Seven males aged between 16 and 18 at the time all deny murder.
Mr Humble was attacked in an underpass as he walked home with his partner on 29 May, the court heard.
Prosecuting, Jacob Hallam QC said the 35-year-old was surrounded by the group after their chance meeting and suffered a head injury from which he died.
Five defendants, Alistair Dickson, Bailey Wilson, Ethan Scott and Izaak Little, all from Blyth, and Kyros Robinson, from Seaton Delaval, are now all aged 18.
Two other defendants, who are 17, cannot be named because of their ages.
All have pleaded not guilty to murder. The trial continues.
