Durham University project interviews Newcastle United women fans
The forgotten voices of 1950s female football fans have been recorded by an academic.
Dr Stacey Pope, of Durham University, spoke to 50 Newcastle United fans who recalled things like not being able to use men-only toilets at St James' Park.
Dr Kevin Moore, of the National Football Museum, said it was "unique" to focus on women, the "hidden part of football's history".
The stories have been logged on a website which features the testimonies.
Women can be found talking about matchdays, the barriers they faced in being fans, the FA Cup victories and the heroes of the day such as Jackie Milburn and the Robledo brothers.
Dr Pope, who specialises in studying women sports fans, said: "Sport has played an important part in the lives of people for centuries and millions have been involved in football as fans.
"Yet, surprisingly, despite the importance that watching professional sport has held for so many women, women's voices as fans have been largely neglected.
"We really wanted to capture the women's voices and tell their stories before such memories and experiences are lost."
One fan given the pseudonym of Krystal recalled how the West Stand had a wooden floor, rather than concrete, which played an important role in generating the match-day atmosphere.
"When you had Newcastle on the attack people used to [stamp their feet] and the whole stand used to shake," she said, adding: "Of course now with concrete you do that and there's nothing."
The lack of toilet facilities for women fans was a particular problem, as a fan called Beatrice recalled, saying: "Oh you couldn't go to the toilet, it was out of the question.
"Oh no, you would hold your water."
Another fan, Jackie, said she was a "novelty" on the terraces but now women were "much more accepted at football".
Dr Moore, founding director of the museum in Manchester, said: "Academics have interviewed men football fans in their research, but this is the first time that women football fans are the focus.
"The audience for this website will not just be all Newcastle United fans, but also football fans in general, around the world, who will be fascinated by this until now hidden part of football's history."
The study was funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) and was conducted jointly with the University of British Columbia in Canada.
