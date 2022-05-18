Road closed between Medomsley and Lintzford after sinkhole opens
A sinkhole about 4ft (1.2m) wide has opened up in a road in County Durham.
Durham County Council workers have shut the road, where the B6310 at Medomsley Bank joins the A694 near Lintzford, and are investigating why the hole appeared on Tuesday afternoon.
Police urged motorists to avoid the area and said there was already a large build-up of traffic in the area.
The council said it would keep motorists informed about when the road would reopen.
Among the comments on Facebook one person said: "I went over it around 5 and it wasn't that big, but big enough. Quite scary how it's wide it's got!"
Another posted: "The traffic through Burnopfield is a nightmare at the minute with roadworks so it's gonna be mayhem!"
While another posted: "Lights in Rowlands Gill are bad enough, end of Fellside Rd also awful. Anyone got a helicopter?"
