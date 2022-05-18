Gran Canaria to Newcastle flight diverted over passenger disruption
- Published
A plane was forced to divert to another airport after a passenger on board became disruptive.
The Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Newcastle made the unscheduled stop at Porto in Portugal during the early hours of Monday.
The airline confirmed the passenger was taken off the plane.
It said it took a "zero-tolerance approach" to disruptive behaviour and would "vigorously pursue" any costs incurred as a result of the diversion.
Flight LS542 left the Spanish island at 21:30 BST on Sunday and had been scheduled to arrive at Newcastle at about 02:00 BST.
It is not yet known if any action was taken against any passengers following the disruption
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which regulates UK aviation, said the punishment for disruption to flights can vary depending on the severity.
Drunken behaviour can lead to a maximum fine of £5,000 and two years in prison. The prison sentence for endangering the safety of an aircraft is up to five years.
It says disruptive passengers may also be asked to cover diversion costs, which typically range from £10,000 to £80,000 depending on the size of the aircraft and where it diverts to.