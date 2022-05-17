Alan Shearer statue moved to new home at St James' Park
- Published
The statue of Newcastle United hero Alan Shearer has been moved inside the boundaries of St James' Park.
The 10ft (3m) statue was put up in 2016 on Barrack Road outside the grounds of the stadium.
A bid by the club's new owners to move it was approved by Newcastle City Council in March.
It has now been placed next to the entrance steps at the Gallowgate West corner, and the club said in a tweet it was "where he belongs".
🙋♂️ Where he belongs.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 17, 2022
⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LsMayUVYFq
The £250,000 brass likeness of Shearer, designed by artist Tom Maley, was erected by the city council and paid for by the family of ex-chairman Freddy Shepherd.
But it was always believed Newcastle's former owner Mike Ashley refused permission to have the statue of the legendary striker and the club's former manager inside the boundaries of the stadium.
However, following the Saudi-backed takeover of the club, the new owners sought to have it relocated.
It is now next to one of the club's late manager Sir Bobby Robson.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.