The Gate in Newcastle shuts for four more weeks over safety
- Published
The owners of a restaurant, bar and leisure complex say it will stay shut for "at least" another four weeks over safety fears.
The Gate in Newgate Street, Newcastle, was evacuated on 5 May after a "safety concern" was found.
Crown Estates said it shut the building to "carry out further testing of the internal mechanisms that prevent the spread of a fire".
It says an upgrade of "systems and measures" will now be carried out.
The owners apologised for the "ongoing disruption".
May 16, 2022
Video-gaming lounge CTRL Pad, which is based in The Gate, posted on social media asking customers to be "patient" while it tried to reschedule or refund parties.
It said it had just been informed of the additional four-week closure, and apologised for the inconvenience.
On Facebook one customer said: "Everything we need is in The Gate, Newcastle just isn't the same without the Stack and Gate... what are we supposed to do?"
Another posted: "Awww man it's gonna be ages till I can go back!"
Crown Estates has apologised for the disruption and said the health and safety of visitors and staff was the "utmost priority".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.