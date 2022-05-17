Tyneside schoolboy hopes to follow in Billy Elliot's footsteps
- Published
An 11-year-old boy hopes to follow in the footsteps of Billy Elliot after being offered a place at two top ballet schools but his family need to raise £40,000 to pay for his training.
Joseph, from Boldon, Tyneside, has the opportunity to study at the Royal Ballet School of London.
He has also been offered a spot at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham.
Two years ago he and his partner made it to the final of the BBC's The Greatest Dancer TV series.
More recently he appeared on Britain's Got Talent as part of a dance troupe called 5 Star Boys.
"I never thought I would be a ballet dancer," he said.
"All of a sudden, last year I started to knuckle down with it.
"I'm quite worried. It's a lifetime opportunity. If I had the money I'd be foolish not to take the offer, but obviously because I don't we're just going to have to hope I can get in."
The year six pupil, who has been dancing since the age of seven, competed against 1,200 people for the chance to attend the Royal Ballet School and was one of only 12 boys selected.
While the school provides a means-tested grant, a substantial sum still needs to be met by parents to help cover tuition, boarding and transport.
The film and stage production of Billy Elliot follows the story of a North East schoolboy who - during the 1980s miners' strike - discovers a passion for ballet and goes on to take a place at the Royal Ballet School.
Joseph's father Phil said: "It's a lot of money.
"You'd think the hard part would be getting into the school in the first place, but there are extra things you have to consider."
Eve Alderson, head teacher at St Matthew's Catholic Primary in Jarrow where Joseph is a pupil, said: "He's inspired the whole school.
"It helps other children to aim for their goals."
The school is set to conduct a number of fundraising events to help him meet his target with the first being a dance-a-thon.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.