Newcastle buildings bulldozed to make way for HMRC complex
Demolition work has begun in Newcastle city centre to make way for a new government complex.
The northern section of Pilgrim Street will be shut for seven weeks as work begins on the new site for 9,000 HMRC staff.
The work includes bulldozing Commercial Union House offices which were built in 1971.
Currently HMRC workers are based in Washington and Longbenton, and these sites will close.
The Stack shipping container village on the site of the old Odeon cinema also closed earlier this month to make way for the development, which has been approved by Newcastle City Council.
Nearby Bamburgh House will also be demolished, as will the interior of the Art Deco Carliol House.
Until recently, the eight-storey concrete block Commercial Union House had been rented by artists' collective Orbis.
The new office development will wrap around Pilgrim Street, John Dobson Street, Market Street and New Bridge Street West.
The nine-storey, Reuben Brothers-developed £155m site is due to be completed by 2027.
It requires a final seal of approval from the government due to heritage concerns about losing much of the grade II listed Carliol House.
Pilgrim Street will be closed to vehicles in both directions between New Bridge Street West and Market Street until 3 July.
