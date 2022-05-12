Former Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett sexually assaulted teenager
A former Gogglebox star has been jailed for a sex attack on a teenage boy.
Andrew Bennett took selfies with his victim, then cornered him on a sofa, gave him a love bite and tried to lure him to a bedroom for sex, Newcastle Crown Court was told.
He has now admitted one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of sexual activity with a child.
The 47-year-old, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 29 months.
Judge Tim Gittins also ordered him to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.
Prosecutor Glenn Gatland said Bennett, who had been drinking, told the teenager he was gay and asked if his victim was, and he replied he was not.
Mr Gatland said: "The defendant started to put his hands down his pants again then told him to turn away from him and started kissing him on the back of his neck and gave him a love bite."
'Slimming drugs'
The teenager then reminded him he was a child and Bennett told him: "Stop, you are making me feel bad."
He continued to pursue him, before the teenager left the house "in tears".
The victim said in a statement that he had suffered "flashbacks".
He said: "I looked up to Andrew. I was interested in what he did. I am aware he was on Gogglebox a while ago.
"What happened in that few hours will be with me for a very long time. I felt frightened and very uncomfortable. I didn't know what to do."
Bennett initially denied all the charges, blaming his behaviour on "slimming drugs", but pleaded guilty after DNA linked him to the teenager.
'Unwanted attentions'
Gavin Doig, mitigating, said Bennett "could not be more remorseful" for what he had done and handed in "multiple" references from people who spoke highly of him.
He added that his client posed a low risk of re-offending and had "lost his good name forever", as well as his employment.
Judge Gittins told Bennet the love bite was a "clear injury and unwanted, painful reminder of your unwanted attentions that night".
He said: "I acknowledge this was an aberration in your behaviour, it was unplanned and only occurred because you were intoxicated."
