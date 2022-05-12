Solar panels recovered after Gateshead stadium theft
- Published
Solar panels were recovered within minutes of allegedly being stolen from a stadium.
Northumbria Police were alerted to people acting suspiciously at Gateshead International Stadium at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
Officers stopped a van nearby within minutes and found the panels inside.
Two men, aged 48 and 42, were arrested in suspicion of theft and remain in police custody.
Ch Insp Mick Hall said: "This was an excellent result and highlights once again how the public can be our eyes and ears."
The 1,800-seater venue hosts international athletics meets and is also home to Gateshead Football Club.
