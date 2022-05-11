Sunderland explosion: Man pleads guilty to causing gas blast
A man has admitted causing a gas explosion which destroyed two flats and injured himself and three others.
The blast on Whickham Street, Sunderland, on 15 February caused extensive damage and left two men seriously injured in hospital.
Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Ian Lenaghan pleaded guilty to damaging property and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
The 59-year-old was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 27 June.
The two badly damaged flats, which were owned by the housing association Gentoo, have since been demolished.
