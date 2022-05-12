The Gate in Newcastle remains closed after 'safety concern'
- Published
A week after a major restaurant, bar and leisure complex in Newcastle was evacuated there is still no word on when it will reopen.
The Gate was closed on Thursday 5 May after a "safety concern" was found.
Owner Crown Estates said it shut the building to "carry out further testing of the internal mechanisms that prevent the spread of a fire".
Crown Estates refused to give any more details. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had not been contacted.
'Apologise for any inconvenience'
Newcastle City Council said it was told of a health and safety matter but added it was something Crown Estates would have to liaise with the fire service about.
The fire service said the closure of The Gate was not because of an emergency or as the result of any tests it had carried out.
The Health and Safety Executive also said it had "not had any involvement with the incident".
A spokeswoman for Crown Estates said: "The health and safety of all those in and around our places is our utmost priority.
"We recognise the impact this closure will have on businesses and visitors of The Gate, and apologise for the disruption."
Cineworld, which has 16 film screens in The Gate, said it had cancelled screenings for Thursday and any tickets booked would be refunded.
On social media the cinema chain said: "We hope to be able to announce a reopening date soon and in the meantime thank you for your patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure."
A spokesperson for Aspers Casino Newcastle said: "We are looking forward to when we can reopen and welcome back our guests".
May 6, 2022
Crown Estates said it was working "as swiftly as possible" and would reopen the building "as soon as it is safe and practical to do so".
