The homes of teens from North Tyneside 'wrecking spree' were visited
- Published
The families of teenagers behind a "wrecking spree" - when a shopping trolley was thrown at a train and an ambulance attacked - have been served with legal warnings.
North Tyneside Council and Northumbria Police earlier visited 10 rented properties in Meadow Well and Wallsend linked to recent anti-social behaviour.
Parents of the teenagers, aged 13 to 16, were told they could face eviction.
The youngsters have all been stopped by police for anti-social behaviour.
They have been served with warnings, with three households receiving a "notice-seeking possession" - a final warning for a tenant before eviction proceedings begin.
The anti-social behaviour included vandalism to the roof of Riley's Fish Shack in Tynemouth, an attack on an ambulance crew at the Parks Sports Centre, North Shields, and a shopping trolley thrown at a moving Metro train earlier this month at Monkseaton, which disrupted services.
Such attacks saw a joint project set up between the council and police force called Operation Respect.
Ch Insp Colin Lowther, from Northumbria Police's North Tyneside Neighbourhood Policing Teams, said: "I hope this acts as a strong warning to others - action will be taken against you if you cause anti-social behaviour that impacts the local community.
"North Tyneside is a great place to live and boasts fantastic community values, the majority of residents love and respect the area. Anyone found deliberately causing chaos and acting in an anti-social manner will be dealt with swiftly."
Ritchie Mitchell, the council's community and public space protection manager, said: "The strength of our partnership with the police means we are always well-equipped to identify and tackle those responsible. It means we can respond quickly when incidents occur, so that those responsible are dealt with in the right way."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.