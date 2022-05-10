Osprey eggs laid at Kielder for thirteenth year
- Published
Ospreys returning to Kielder have laid 16 eggs across five nests, conservationists have revealed.
All but one of the breeding birds from 2021's seven successful nests are back, with two ospreys born in Northumberland among them.
Breeding pairs of ospreys have nested in Kielder between March and September for the last 13 years.
The chicks that hatch will be named after parts of Northumberland beginning with the letter F.
It follows a decision made in 2017 to start an alphabetised naming scheme for ospreys born in the area.
Activity on the nests tends to be mainly throughout May to August as the chicks hatch, are fed and then take to the wing and practice hunting.
Ospreys were reintroduced to the area in 2009 after an absence of almost two centuries.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.