Former Metro chief's Queen train journey memory
- Published
A former Tyne and Wear Metro boss has spoken of his pride at overseeing the expansion of the network to Sunderland, on the 20th anniversary of its opening.
Mike Parker, who was director general of operator Nexus from 1994 to 2006, helped push through and secure finance for the "long overdue" £100m project.
He was among those who greeted the Queen at the official opening ceremony.
His "abiding memory" of the day was chatting with Her Majesty during a short journey on the system, he said.
The extension opened to passengers on 31 March 2002 but the official opening was during a Royal visit on 7 May.
Mr Parker described the project as "long overdue".
He said: "People in Sunderland really wanted the Metro in the city.
"There was some good work done before I arrived as director general in 1994 and after that it moved up the political agenda.
"A lot of people worked on it - it was my role to secure the political and financial support for it, through government and through Europe.
"I had the task of getting the government at the time to say 'yes we are going to back this'."
He was one of the dignitaries who showed the Queen around, and travelled on the Metro from Park Lane to Fellgate.
"The train didn't stop on the route but it slowed down as we went through each station so the Queen could wave to the school children we had arranged to wave at her from the platforms", he said.
"She seemed to have a sixth sense of when and how to wave as we went by."
The Queen was "remarkably informal" on the journey and "chatted about a number of things".
He said: "There was a lovely moment when the train went by some pigeon lofts and the Queen told me that she kept racing pigeons at the Sandringham Estate, and that her pigeon keeper was the son of an Italian cream seller.
"It was a very proud day for the Tyne and Wear Metro and for Sunderland, and Her Majesty was terrific."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.