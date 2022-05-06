Wallsend park attack: Man admits kidnap and attempted rape
A sex attacker has admitted kidnapping and attempting to rape a woman in her 60s in a park.
The victim was found distressed at the Rising Sun Country Park, near Wallsend, North Tyneside, on 28 March.
Alan Anthony Rothwell, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted kidnap, attempted rape, two sexual assault charges and the robbery of a phone and £5.
He was remanded in custody at Newcastle Crown Court and will be sentenced in July.
The victim, who was being supported by specially-trained officers, was found by a member of the public in Pit Heap at 16:10 BST.
Police stepped up patrols in the area following the attack to reassure the public.
