Fugitive drug dealer from Pelton jailed for 16 years
- Published
A fugitive international drug dealer who went on the run more than two years ago has been jailed for 16 years.
Shaun Mason fled from police in Pelton, County Durham, in March 2020 and travelled to Ireland and Spain where he exported drugs back to the North East.
He was tracked down through encrypted messages, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was extradited to the UK.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to seven charges when he appeared at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday.
They included conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, handling stolen goods, possession of a blade, dangerous driving and theft.
Officers from Durham Police were alerted to his drugs farm in Pelton after smelling cannabis from the street.
When they knocked at his door he made off in a stolen Land Rover which he crashed into police vehicles as he made his getaway.
He then abandoned the car and stole a bike from a woman in order to evade arrest.
Police later intercepted two parcels containing 10kg of MDMA from the Netherlands which were destined for addresses in the Pelton area.
When police raided those properties they found mobile phones which contained encrypted messages from Mason in which he discussed arrangements for drug deliveries.
Mason, of Old Elvet, Durham, was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to supply drugs.
He was also sentenced to four years for possession and six months for possession of a blade, which are to run concurrently.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.