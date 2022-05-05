Dean of St Mary's Cathedral took own life after historical allegation
- Published
A Catholic priest hanged himself days after learning a historical "allegation" against him had been made to police, a coroner has found.
Canon Michael McCoy, who was 57, was found dead at an apartment in Newcastle on 10 April last year.
An inquest heard that a week before an incident involving Canon McCoy, Dean of St Mary's Cathedral, was reported to Northumbria Police.
Senior Coroner Karen Dilks recorded a verdict of suicide.
A "very brief account" was obtained from the complainant on 4 April and the priest was visited by officers on 6 April and told that a historical allegation had been made against him, and that he would be invited for a voluntary interview.
Det Sgt Julie Beattie, of Northumbria Police's child and adult protection department, said Canon McCoy was "upset" but said he would seek support from friends and colleagues, and no concerns were raised about his wellbeing.
The inquest at Newcastle Coroner's Court heard he voluntarily withdrew from his ministry in the cathedral and moved into an Airbnb.
'Impossible position'
Angela Richardson, safeguarding coordinator for the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, said she spoke to him after the police visit.
"He was visibly shaken, he was upset, he was shocked following the visit from the police and the allegations," she told the inquest.
Ms Richardson told Canon McCoy the diocese would look at alternative accommodation for him as "normally in these circumstances it's inappropriate for the priest to remain in that setting".
She said that did not need to happen in the coming days but he contacted her on 8 April to say he "couldn't stay in the cathedral any longer".
"He felt everybody knew and it was an impossible position," she said.
"He was in the cathedral but wasn't able to be involved in ministry - he found this upsetting and didn't feel he could stay."
Phone factory reset
The inquest heard the priest found his own Airbnb but "wasn't happy there" and was looking for alternative accommodation before he died.
Ms Richardson said: "I suggested he could either return to the cathedral in the interim or if he was really unhappy, the diocese could fund hotel accommodation."
The inquest heard that on 10 April a man attended Canon McCoy's apartment "as part of the provision of support for him" and became concerned when he did not get an answer.
The concierge helped him gain access to the apartment, where the canon was found hanged.
Ms Beattie said there was no note, and his mobile phone and tablet had been factory reset, so nothing could be retrieved from them.
'Anxiety disorder'
Ms Richardson said concerns had been raised about Canon McCoy in 2007 and 2010 but the nature of these was not detailed.
The inquest heard a professional standards investigation by Northumbria Police after the death found "no missed opportunities to safeguard him further".
An investigation by the diocese also concluded there was nothing "that could or should have been done differently".
Medical records showed he had an anxiety disorder but no history of suicidal thoughts or self harm.
Ms Dilks found Canon McCoy "initiated his death in association with an historic allegation against him" and recorded a verdict of suicide.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.