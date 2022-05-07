LooseFest: Newcastle City Council fears for Town Moor festival noise
A council fears a large music festival will disturb residents despite new rules limiting noise in a nearby park.
Restrictions were imposed by Newcastle City Council on Exhibition Park events after the This is Tomorrow festival attracted complaints in September.
But a council report says LooseFest, due to be held on the Town Moor in July, could "expose residents to 10 hours of repetitive bass music noise".
The festival will have five dance music stages and a daily capacity of 30,000.
The authority has agreed in principle to allow the Freemen of Newcastle to hold the event, subject to noise and crowd dispersal plans being submitted by the organisers and approved.
The Freemen's chairman David Wilson promised "comprehensive" plans.
"We are working closely with the event promoters and the city council to ensure that this will be a fabulous event enjoyed by many people," he said.
"We are very conscious of the need to minimise any associated effects from the event on the local community, in particular in respect of sound."
The Black Eyed Peas, Clean Bandit and Mabel are among the acts due to play at the festival, which is being held on 30 and 31 July.
The city council recently imposed restrictions on events in Exhibition Park, including limiting music levels to no more than five decibels above existing background noise and ending performances and the sale of alcohol at 22:30.
A spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service LooseFest's licence would "be different, however we meet regularly with the event organisers who are aware of the noise restrictions".
A smaller three-day festival - the Rock n Roll Circus - is due to be held on the moor next month and is expected to feature performers including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Years & Years.
It will have capacity limited to 7,000 people.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.