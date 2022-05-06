Labour retain control of Sunderland Council
- Published
Labour has retained control of Sunderland City Council following the local elections on Thursday.
The party, which has run the council since its formation in 1974, only had to lose six seats to see its controlling majority wiped out.
In the event, it only lost one - as did the Conservatives - to the Lib Dems.
One third of seats were also up for grabs at Newcastle, North Tyneside and South Tyneside councils, all of which remain Labour-held.
Counting will get under way in Gateshead later.
In Newcastle, the Lib Dems gained a seat and Labour lost one, but with a total of 51 out of 78 Labour has a majority.
There were gains for the Green Party in South Tyneside, which won three seats, giving it a total of six out of 54 - Labour holds 41.
There was no change at North Tyneside Council, with Labour retaining its 51 seats out of 60.
