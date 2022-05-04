SAFC Bob Stokoe statue: Newcastle fan pleads guilty to criminal damage
- Published
A Newcastle United fan caught urinating on a statue of the Sunderland football legend Bob Stokoe has been ordered to pay £250 compensation to the club.
Thomas Fleet, 21, was filmed relieving himself on the memorial outside the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
A video posted on social media "caused an outcry" among Black Cats fans, South Tyneside magistrates heard.
Fleet, of Bertha Street, Ferryhill, County Durham, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was also fined £40.
The sculpture, unveiled in 2006, recreates Stokoe's famous dance at Wembley after he masterminded the club's 1-0 1973 FA Cup final victory over Leeds United.
'He was an idiot'
Prosecuting, Lillian Yanes Hellevik said the offence took place on 30 April when Fleet was "caught on CCTV footage" with his friend as he walked up to the statue and urinated on it.
He could be seen wearing a Newcastle United shirt - arch rivals of the Wearside club - at the time.
"The friend saw it fit to record the incident and that video went viral on the social media application TikTok," Ms Hellevik said.
She told the court it had been "an impulsive act" and that the defendant admitted the offence in an interview with police.
The court heard Fleet was serving a suspended sentence for domestic violence-related offences at the time.
Mitigating, Angus Westgarth described it as "an act of stupidity" which was not premeditated.
"He was an idiot to do what he did and where he did it," he said.
"It was disrespectful to many, many people."
He added that Fleet was "embarrassed and upset" about what had happened and that "he's already paid quite a heavy price".
Chair of the bench Kay Gilbert said: "You committed this offence while you were on a suspended sentence order.
"We are not going to activate the suspended sentence because it's a dissimilar offence."
She encouraged Fleet to work with probation services adding: "You acted impulsively.
"We don't want to see you back here again."
Bob Stokoe was born into a mining family near Prudhoe, Northumberland, and signed for Newcastle in 1947.
He went on to make 261 appearances over 13 years for the Magpies, including their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final.
He died in 2004.
