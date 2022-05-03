Terror-accused student surveyed police station - court told
- Published
A student who was referred to the Prevent anti-terror programme carried out "hostile reconnaissance" of a police station, a court has heard.
Luke Skelton, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, harboured racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic views, the jury was told.
Teesside Crown Court heard the 18-year-old took photos of Forth Banks police station in Newcastle in September.
He denies preparing to commit terrorist acts in the year up to October 2021.
Setting out the case for the prosecution, Nicholas de la Poer QC said the purpose of the photographs was to carry out "hostile reconnaissance" and Forth Banks was one of three police stations the Gateshead College student considered as potential targets.
Mr de la Poer said: "Luke Skelton believed in an extreme right-wing ideology. An ideology which lionised Adolf Hitler.
"An ideology which approved of the terrible attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
"An ideology which is racist, sexist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic.
"An ideology which sees violence as a way to achieve political objectives and notoriety."
'Racial war'
The jury was told Mr Skelton's autism may be used as factor in his defence, but the Crown maintains he was planning acts of terror.
Concerns were raised at the defendant's college about images in his workbook and he told a tutor he had strong right-wing views, the court was told.
He was referred to the Prevent programme and had eight sessions with a caseworker before he left the service when he turned 18.
In January last year he searched how to make dynamite and began composing a so-called "final note" on his phone, intended to be read by others after something had happened, the jury was told.
Mr de la Poer said: "He states the purpose of the final note is to 'clarify the reasoning for why I have committed these acts is to accelerate the coming collapse and racial war'.
"It is expected that the war will lead to people dying 'in the thousands'.
"The hope Luke Skelton is expressing is for his act to spark this war."
An expert on right-wing extremism will explain that Skelton's "final note" could have been influenced by his admiration for the terrorists Anders Brevik and Brenton Tarrant, the prosecution said.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.