Bob Stokoe statue urination video: Man arrested
A man has been arrested after a video circulated online appearing to show a Newcastle United fan urinating on a football statue in Sunderland.
The sculpture outside the Stadium of Light is in honour to Bob Stokoe, who managed Sunderland to FA Cup victory in 1973 having won it as a player with Newcastle in 1955.
Northumbria police said the video was "totally unacceptable".
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
A force spokesman said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a man urinating on a memorial outside the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
"This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and a full investigation has been launched into the incident.
"We recognise that incidents of this nature can cause anger and frustration within our communities.
"We would ask everyone to please respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from anything that could jeopardise these live enquiries."
Stokoe was born into a mining family near Prudhoe, Northumberland, and signed for Newcastle in 1947.
He went on to make 261 appearances over 13 years for the Magpies, including their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final.
He became the manager of Second Division Sunderland in 1972, winning the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over the holders Leeds United the following year, and leading them to the league championship and promotion to the First Division in 1976.
The statue was unveiled in 2006 and depicts him running in jubilation on to the Wembley pitch at the end of the FA Cup win.
