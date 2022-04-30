Bamburgh named best seaside resort second year in a row
A village on the Northumberland coast has been named Britain's best seaside resort for the second year in a row.
Bamburgh came out on top out of 87 destinations in a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?.
Holidaymakers rated the seaside location five stars and scored it 89% for its beaches, seafront, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money.
Llandudno, Conwy, came in second place, with St Andrews, Fife, claiming the third spot.
UK seaside locations have seen a surge in popularity owing to Covid, with many people opting for domestic holidays rather than overseas trips, Which? said.
Rory Boland, editor of the travel magazine, said: "The British seaside hasn't boomed like this since the 1960s.
"Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted."
Some 51 destinations across Britain scored at least 70% in the survey, with Dartmouth, Devon, and Tenby, Pembrokeshire, ranked equal fourth best.
