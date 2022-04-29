Burglar guilty of killing man who had heart attack in Washington
A woman has been convicted of killing a man who died of a heart attack after she tried to burgle his home looking for alcohol and cigarettes.
Billy Jackson, 71, suffered the heart attack immediately after the raid in Concord, Washington, on 24 September. He later died in hospital.
Sarah Daniels, 33, denied manslaughter and conspiracy to burgle but was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court.
Leanne English, 39, had denied plotting to commit burglary, but found guilty.
Both will be sentenced on 8 July.
A third defendant, David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way, Washington, was found not guilty of both manslaughter and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Mr Jackson's family previously described him as "a lovely man who wouldn't hurt a fly".
Det Sgt Steve Brown, of Northumbria Police, said "vulnerable" Mr Brown died of a heart attack brought on by the stress of the attempted burglary.
The court heard how Daniels, of Waterloo Walk, Washington, entered her victim's home in Hertburn Gardens, late at night while accomplice English, 39, also of Waterloo Walk, waited outside.
'Absolutely ashamed'
CCTV footage showed them later leaving the area with a third person, the court heard.
Det Sgt Brown said: "This is an absolutely tragic case and our thoughts go out to Billy's family and friends.
"Billy was a vulnerable man who should have been safe inside his own home."
He added: "The defendants should be absolutely ashamed of themselves and I sincerely hope this outcome can provide some comfort to Billy's family at this unimaginable time."
