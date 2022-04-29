Jack Woodley: Gang of youths left teenager for dead
- Published
A gang of youths left their 18-year-old victim for dead after carrying out a "ferocious" attack, a court has heard.
Jack Woodley died from a stab wound after being attacked in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
A 15-year-old boy admits manslaughter but denies murder. Nine others on trial, all aged 14 to 18, deny both charges.
In their closing statements, prosecutors told Newcastle Crown Court the gang acted like a team.
Mark McKone QC said Mr Woodley was "attacked by a large group of youths who left him for dead in the street".
He said while Mr Woodley had been planning a trip to the Houghton Feast, the youths had been planning trouble at the final night of the annual funfair.
He said the group targeted "out of town" Mr Woodley for a "trivial" reason, then followed and attacked him outside the Britannia Inn in Houghton town centre.
Mr McKone said it was a "classic joint enterprise" case with the defendants encouraging each other during the "intense" and "ferocious attack".
He said: "Anyone attacked by a large group of fit, angry and enthusiastic youths is likely to be caused really serious harm.
"That would be obvious to anyone and even more obvious to anyone taking part."
Mr McKone said witnesses claimed Mr Woodley was hit up to 40 times and "kicked proper hard" in his face and all over his body.
As well as the fatal 2.7in (7cm) stab wound in his back, he also suffered two broken bones and bruises showing the tread of footwear.
He said one girl described the gang as "kicking him to death" while another said they "looked very angry" and like "they really wanted to hurt this boy".
A man said it was like an attack from a "herd of lions", which Mr McKone said created "images of David Attenborough television programmes which are difficult to watch, but this was an attack on a human being".
He also said there were multiple people who shouted "get the chopper out" before the attack began and a number of the youths deliberately concealed their faces, which showed they "expected to be involved in a serious crime".
Mr McKone said the young age of the defendants was no excuse, adding: "It might be their immaturity made some show off or want to copy what others did so they could feel part of the group and not feel soft. It is not a defence."
He said the joint enterprise element may have carried on into the trial with the defendants "trying to cover up for each other".
The prosecutor said: "One unusual feature for defendants so young is how many of them claim memory problems."
He said the fact four of them declined to give evidence to jurors was telling, adding: "If the prosecution had made a dreadful mistake, the defendant would not just sit there in silence.
"They would have been screaming from the rooftops and telling you the prosecution have got this wrong.
"Just imagine being wrongly accused of the murder of an 18-year-old boy and turning down your chance to tell the jury and Jack's family you had not done it."
'Chilling'
The 15-year-old boy who admits manslaughter told jurors he had got his knife out to "scare people" and it "accidentally" struck Mr Woodley.
Mr McKone said that claim was "ludicrous" and the boy had been heard "bragging and boasting" about owning the knife earlier that day and had "stabbing people on his mind" and "saw stabbing people as a good thing".
He also said the boy fled the scene, changed his clothes, wiped down the knife and gave it to someone else to conceal which all showed he was "desperate indeed to get away with a very serious crime" and were not the actions of "someone who thought they had accidentally caused a minor wound".
The prosecutor said the boy had been "sinister, calculated and cold" and he had been "relaxed" the day after, eating pizza while Jack "was fighting for his life".
Mr McKone added the 16-year-old boy who started the attack by running up and punching Mr Woodley from behind "stands out in this case".
He said: "What is particularly chilling is [the boy] says he can't remember why he assaulted Jack.
"He didn't even know if there was any reason at all or if the attack was entirely random."
Mr McKone said the boy and the other nine defendants had "gone out looking for anyone who could be their victim at the last night of the feast", adding: "Out of town Jack was the one they picked on."
The trial continues.
