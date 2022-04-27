Ed Sheeran cancels one of three Sunderland live shows
Singer Ed Sheeran has pulled out of one of his three summer shows at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.
The concert on Thursday, 2 June has been cancelled because of an "unforeseen scheduling conflict", the venue said.
A stadium spokesman said ticket holders would be accommodated at either the Friday or Saturday gigs, which would take place as scheduled.
No further details have been given regarding the reason for cancellation.
Sheeran, one of the world's best selling musicians, is touring the UK and the Republic of Ireland before moving his show to mainland Europe and then heading to the USA, New Zealand and Australia.
No shows are currently listed for 2 June.
The flame-haired pop prince is due to lead a musical tribute in the finale of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the following Sunday.
On Twitter, fans said the Sunderland cancellation was "devastating" and they were "gutted".
Gutted my Ed Sheeran date has been cancelled on the Thursday 2nd of June at Sunderland . Been offered the Friday but hotels are ridiculous enough on the Thursday. Ah well obviously wasn’t meant to be .— Nikki Lou StMHN 🧘♀️📒🗺 (@nikkilouh) April 27, 2022
@edsheeran being cancelled on 2nd June in Sunderland is devastating. Got offered tickets to the day after and it's the one day we can't do 🤦♂️ everywhere else within a good distance of York either sold out or £85 min per person for a ticket 😨 gutted!— Ben Lodge (@Blodge93) April 27, 2022
Ed Sheeran has just cancelled the first Sunderland show which is the only one I could go to…. Absolutely gutted🥲— Taylor✨ (@TaylorMcElderry) April 27, 2022
