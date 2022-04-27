Northumbria Police PC Jon Hodgson keeps job after bullying suicidal woman
- Published
A police officer who bullied a vulnerable suicidal woman and told her "we're pretty much sick of you" has avoided being dismissed from the force.
A gross misconduct hearing was told Northumbria Police PC Jon Hodgson was "aggressive, bullying and abusive" at the woman's home in January 2021.
The "vulnerable" woman had called for help but he threatened to arrest her.
He admitted gross misconduct. The panel said his actions were due to his mental health and gave him a written warning.
'I'm gonna lock you up'
The hearing heard how the woman, who was known to police, had called earlier in the day saying she was suicidal and been seen by officers.
Her mental health issues were flagged to the force as warning markers for self-harm.
The panel heard that when PC Hodgson and a probationary officer arrived at the house after she called again later in the day, PC Hodgson told the woman, who has not been identified, "I'm gonna lock you up".
When she asked why, the officer said: "Because you can't be trusted to look after yourself."
Four times he asked her why she had called police again, and each time she said it was because she was suicidal.
He then asked: "And what do you think the police can do about it?"
The woman said: "Help me and talk to me like [the police] did earlier… [and be] nice to me."
The officer replied: "No, because that was earlier on. Now, we're pretty much sick of you."
'Very well thought of'
The incident was captured on the officer's body-worn camera.
The panel found PC Hodgson's conduct was "totally inappropriate and wholly unacceptable behaviour for a police officer".
It found he aggravated her situation and caused her real distress, with the woman describing being scared and at times terrified.
PC Hodgson accepted his behaviour was unacceptable.
Medical evidence shown to the panel said he had an "identifiable mental impairment" at the time, with him suffering stress, depression and burn-out syndrome.
The officer said knew he was tired but had not recognised the extent of his mental health problems.
The panel decided to issue PC Hodgson, who was described as a "very well thought of" officer, a final written warning, concluding there was no likelihood of his conduct being repeated.
PC Hodgson can continue to serve as a police officer, with his mental health being monitored, subject to a two-year warning period.
