North Shields boy, 3, seriously hurt by car that did not stop
A three-year-old boy has been hit and seriously injured by a car that did not stop.
He was hit by a white Ford Focus in Waterville Road, North Shields, North Tyneside, at about 17:45 BST on Monday.
Northumbria Police said the driver left without exchanging details and before emergency services had arrived.
A 50-year-old man has been held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Any witnesses are urged to come forward.
Officers have also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
The boy is being treated in hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening, the force said.
