Taxi driver saves Gateshead woman from £2,000 scam
Police have praised a taxi driver for intervening to stop a pensioner from being conned by fraudsters.
A Gateshead woman in her 80s was called by a scammer claiming to be from Barclay's Fraud Office who said she should send £2,000 in the post.
The taxi driver she called to take her to the bank became suspicious and reported his concerns to staff.
Northumbria Police said the woman had nearly fallen for a "particularly awful type of fraud".
The force said the scammer told the woman she had already been targeted by a stranger trying to make purchases with her card and to safeguard her money she should withdraw £2,000 and post it to them.
Inside the taxi, the driver overheard the woman on her mobile being told by fraudsters that she was not to tell bank staff why she was withdrawing the cash.
'Vulnerable targets'
Alarmed by the conversation, the driver escorted the pensioner into the bank and flagged down a member of staff to warn them of the situation, police said.
Det Ch Insp Caroline Ord said there had been two other similar reports of elderly people being targeted in recent days.
She said: "This type of fraud is particularly awful as it sees fraudsters deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable in our communities and preying on their fears.
"Thankfully, each time bank staff have raised the alarm and prevented hard-working people from losing out."
She urged people to speak to elderly relatives and friends to warn them about such frauds.
"Police officers or your bank will never ask you to hand over money, or transfer funds," she said, adding: "If you receive a call like this do not interact with them - hang up and report it."
