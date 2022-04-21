Jack Woodley: Murder-accused teen said he grabbed victim to help
A teenager accused of the group murder of a man said he grabbed the victim to try and help him.
Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped upon by up to 10 youths before being fatally stabbed in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
A 15-year-old boy admits manslaughter but denies murder. Nine others aged 14 to 18 deny both charges.
One of the accused, who was 15 at the time, told Newcastle Crown Court the situation "got out of hand".
The boy, now aged 16, said he saw his 16-year-old co-accused friend run up and punch Mr Woodley from behind after the victim was followed by a large group of youths out of the Houghton Feast on 16 October.
The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, said he quickly thought "whoa this is getting out of hand".
When asked by prosecutor Mark McKone QC why he thought that, the boy said: "You don't normally see trouble and then you see trouble like that with so many people crowded around and you just think whoa it's getting out of hand."
He said he got involved by running into the melee and grabbing Mr Woodley.
The boy told jurors he just "grabbed the first person" he could reach but did not realise it was Mr Woodley.
"I was just trying to stop the fight," the boy said, adding: "I wasn't deliberately aiming for Jack."
The boy said he was "trying to help" Mr Woodley by attempting to break up the fight.
He said he wrapped his arms around Mr Woodley but slipped, pulling the pair of them to the ground.
The boy said Mr Woodley bit his arm and the boy grabbed him again to throw him off him.
He said at that point he realised it was "out of control" and he could do nothing to stop the fight so he left.
The 16-year-old boy who started the attack has previously told jurors he admitted throwing the first punch but did not remember why and had not expected others to join in.
The 15-year-old who fatally stabbed Mr Woodley said he had got his knife out to scare people off, had not intended to use it and, after realising he had stabbed Mr Woodley, had not thought he would die from the wound.
Four of the youths declined to take the stand to give evidence.
Character references were read out for one who was 17 at the time from his employer, a former teacher and a woman whose aid he once came to.
His employer said he was "extremely polite, well-mannered and courteous" with a "friendly, cheerful nature and positive attitude".
The boy's former teacher said he had never known the youth, now aged 18, to "treat his peers unfairly or with aggression".
The trial continues.
