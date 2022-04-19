Horncliffe villagers' The Fisher's Arms buyout bid succeeds
- Published
Villagers who raised more than £180,000 to buy one of England's most northerly pubs said they were delighted to have had their offer accepted.
The Fisher's Arms in Horncliffe, Northumberland, shut in 2021 and villagers have been fundraising to buy it as a community asset.
They said it had been a "tense" two weeks to find out if their offer had been accepted and hoped to open soon.
The campaign was backed by Hairy Biker Si King and rock group Lindisfarne.
The building's freeholder, Paul O'Keefe, wished the villagers luck and said he would be happy to advise and help them in the future.
Campaigners said the pub, which dates back to 1760, was the "heart" of the village, and its last amenity.
The pub, which is on the border between England and Scotland, closed in November last year and was made the subject of an Asset of Community Value (ACV) Order by Northumberland County Council in 2018, preventing the use of the building changing.
'Hub of the community'
Now their offer has been accepted the villagers will employ a tenant to manage the pub, near the River Tweed and Union Chain Bridge, while they own it and help out.
Campaigner Moira Kay said they also intended to insulate the sandstone building and install solar panels to reduce its carbon footprint for future generations.
Ms Kay added: "We would like to thank everyone for pledging, however we need another £100,000 to refurbish our darling pub and make The Fisher's Arms the hub of the community once again."
Andrew Firth, committee member of The Fisher's Arms Rescue Group, said: "The pub means a lot to this small village and is its only remaining amenity following closures of village shop, post office and smithy in recent years."
Hairy Biker Si King said: "The pub is a very important asset to the local community where people can meet but sadly they've been eroded over so many years."
Steve Daggett and Rod Clements of Lindisfarne recorded their support for the campaign and said: "We will be the first there when you open. Cheers."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.