Olivia Burt: Pub chain denies safety failings in student's death
The UK's biggest pub company has pleaded not guilty to breaching health and safety laws after the death of a student outside one of its nightclubs.
Olivia Burt, 20, was injured when a barrier collapsed outside Missoula in Durham in February 2018.
Stonegate Pub Company is being prosecuted by Durham County Council over four alleged legislation breaches.
The Crown Prosecution Service had previously decided against pursuing corporate manslaughter charges.
The pub chain is accused of failing to ensure that the "decorative perimeter fence around the external seating areas" was suitable "as a crowd control barrier".
It is also charged with failing to identify "the risk to patrons being made to queue alongside the perimeter fence which was unsuitable and inadequate crowd control barrier and not constructed or installed for that purpose".
Prashant Popat QC entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the company at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.
'Exceptionally sensitive'
District Judge Helen Cousins adjourned the case until the next hearing at Durham Crown Court on 18 May.
She said: "In a case where there has been a fatality, it is of a very complex nature, it is clearly high profile and exceptionally sensitive - my view is that this is a matter best dealt with in the crown court."
Ms Burt was a first year natural sciences student at Durham University when she died.
She grew up in Milford On Sea, Hampshire, was part of the British sailing team and had been head girl at Bournemouth School for Girls.
Her parents, Nigel and Paula Burt, followed the proceedings remotely.
Earlier, they issued a statement which said: "Four long years after Olivia's death, we now await the outcome of the health and safety prosecution. We do not understand how our only child died on a night out with friends."
