Pontleland woman pleads not guilty to husband's murder
- Published
A 72-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her elderly husband at their home.
Janet Dunn is charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn who was found dead at the property in Ponteland, Northumberland, last month.
Mrs Dunn, of Beech Court, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video-link from prison.
She spoke only to confirm her name and enter her plea. She was remanded in custody until her trial in September.
Northumbria Police previously said officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in the Northumberland village at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday 15 March.
Emergency services who were called to the scene found Mr Dunn dead.
At the time of Mr Dunn's death, Det Ch Insp Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an awful case that has sadly resulted in Anthony's death.
"Our thoughts are with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.
"We are committed to finding out exactly what happened in the moments before Anthony's death and a team of detectives have been carrying out a range of inquiries in the area over the last few days."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.