Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Sunderland crash
- Published
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when the car he was a passenger in crashed, police have said.
The 20-year-old man was in a blue BMW Coupe that hit a parked Renault Clio outside on North Bridge Street, Sunderland, at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.
Two other people in the BMW suffered minor injuries, Northumbria Police said.
A force spokesman said the reasons for the crash were "yet to be established".
Insp Matt Sykes said: "This is clearly a serious incident and we are determined to find out what happened immediately before the collision took place."
