County Durham A1(M) shut after pedestrian hurt in two-car crash
A stretch of the A1(M) has been closed after a "serious collision" between two cars that left a pedestrian injured.
It happened between Junction 60 at Bradbury and Junction 61 at Bowburn in County Durham just after 02:00 BST.
Two ambulances attended the scene but no further information about the victim's injuries has been revealed.
Durham Police has urged drivers to avoid the area and to allow extra time for journeys while an investigation is carried out.
National Highways said the road would be closed throughout the morning and a diversion is in place.
