Newcastle Whey Aye wheel delays blamed on Ukraine war
- Published
Construction of the Whey Aye in Newcastle remains on hold - with the war in Ukraine cited as the latest reason for delays to the £100m project.
Plans for the 460ft (140m) observation wheel, the tallest in Europe, were backed three years ago by the council.
Work had been due to start in 2020 but was pushed back multiple times due to disruption caused by the pandemic.
The company behind the attraction insists it is "working towards being able to start work this year".
It had been hoped the attraction - which would be taller than the London eye and named after the famous Geordie phrase - would open to the public in 2023.
'Cheap and nasty'
World Wheel Company has previously said it intended to start construction in the first quarter of 2022, but that date has passed.
There is still no sign of any building work starting on the site in Ouseburn.
"The impact on global capital markets caused by the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic and, more recently, the war in Ukraine, have unfortunately delayed our start date," said company chief executive Phil Lynagh.
"However, our funding partners remain fully committed to the project and we are working towards being able to start work this year."
As well as the big wheel, the development is due to feature a 39ft (12m) human-shaped statue called The Geordie Giant, a virtual golf club, and a family entertainment centre.
The company told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was investigating improvements to the development's "overall sustainability".
Opponents to the plans have labelled the wheel "cheap and nasty" and predicted it will prove unpopular when it opens.
