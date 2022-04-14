Thomas Mallaby: Jury fails to find verdict on Annfield Plain death
Jurors have failed to reach a verdict over a teenager accused of the murder of a man at a petrol station.
Thomas Mallaby, 40, died two days after a "trivial" argument led to his assault at an Esso garage in Annfield Plain, County Durham, on 26 September.
A 16-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time, denied murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Judge Howard Crowson discharged the Teesside Crown Court jury after it deliberated for seven hours.
He had previously told jurors they must be certain the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had intended to cause "at least really serious bodily injury" to Mr Mallaby in order to return a verdict of murder.
The case was adjourned until 28 April.
