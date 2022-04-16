Invictus Games: Durham army veteran's pride representing UK
An army veteran says being selected for her first Invictus Games has allowed her to rediscover herself and her "can-do attitude".
Denise Kidger will take part in various events during the competition which kicks off in The Hague, The Netherlands, and runs until Friday.
The 51-year-old, from Seaham Harbour, County Durham, was medically discharged in 2014 after 22 years' service.
"Without sports recovery, I wouldn't be here today," she said.
The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the sporting achievements of injured service personnel.
More than 500 competitors from 20 nations are due to take part in a series of adaptive sports.
The event was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.
Ms Kidger joined the Women's Royal Army Corps in 1989 until it disbanded in 1992.
She then joined the Adjutant General's Corps (SPS), serving in overseas posts including Germany and the Falkland Islands.
Due to injuries to her neck, back, hands, shoulder and left knee, mixed anxiety and depressive disorder, she was medically discharged eight years ago.
When her 22-and-a-half years in service ended Ms Kidger said she did not just lose a job, but "a lifestyle and family" and the pride she had serving her country.
She will take part in a number of events at her first Invictus Games, including cycling in the time trials criterium, indoor rowing, the 100m on the track, discus, the one-armed 50m freestyle, one-armed backstroke and 50m relay in the swimming category.
"I am starting to feel pride again, being able to wear the union jack and represent my country again," she said.
"I haven't just rediscovered myself and my can-do attitude, but I've also found friends.
"It's so fun being part of something, being included, having a laugh again and learning, and the coaches are absolutely phenomenal."
