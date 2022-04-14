Teenage arsonists told 'wheelie bin fires cost your parents money'

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
Wheelie bin fires could have cost the taxpayer £3,300 over the past three months, officials say

Deliberate wheelie bin fires have cost taxpayers across Tyne and Wear more than £3,000 in just three months, officials say.

Firefighters have tackled 132 callouts in 2022, with the majority linked to teenage anti-social behaviour.

There were 50 wheelie bin fires alone in West Denton in March, with Newcastle City Council picking up the cost of each one destroyed, set at about £25.

The warning has been issued to coincide the Easter school holidays.

Fire crews have called on young people to sign up to local activities to learn "valuable life skills and thrive".

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
In West Denton there have been 50 fires in the last month

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had been working with Your Homes Newcastle to make bins secure in the worst-affected areas.

However, residents have been warned not to chain wheelie bins to their homes as it could pose a fire risk if they are set alight.

Station manager Ian Stewart, who covers West Denton, said many of the bin fires were linked to youth anti-social behaviour and young people were running the risk of injury.

"They may consider this to be harmless fun but it leaves the taxpayer out of pocket, residents with no bin and young people are putting themselves at risk," he added.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters say teenage anti-social behaviour is to blame

Ed Foster, head of public safety and regulation at Newcastle City Council, said the fires "put unnecessary pressures on resources".

"Everybody should feel safe in their own home and in their neighbourhoods so we will continue to working closely with our partners to identify the offenders and keep our communities safe," he added.

