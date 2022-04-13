Man arrested in Leazes Park rape investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Newcastle park.
The woman was attacked near the tennis and basketball courts in Leazes Park at about 18:30 on Friday 1 April, Northumbria Police said.
The 34-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday evening, where he remains.
There has been an increased police presence in the area since the attack which happened near the park's Leazes Crescent entrance.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.
