Walk for men's mental health to tour North East football grounds
A group of 15 men has embarked on a five-day walking challenge calling at 17 football grounds in the North East to raise awareness about mental health.
It has been organised by Man Health, a community interest company which holds weekly peer support sessions across Northumberland and County Durham.
Suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 50.
The group wants to promote the benefits of men discussing their problems and seeking help.
Among those who set off from Bedlington Terriers ground on Wednesday was Michael from Cramlington, who admitted feeling apprehensive about the 130 mile (209km) route ahead.
"I've got a long history of anxiety and depression that's why I got involved with the Man Health Blyth group, which I help to run," he said.
"I'm an outdoors person, I walk and cycle a lot and I'm physically fit so I'm looking forward to it, but I am feeling a bit nervous."
Man Health was set up by Paul Bannister, to offer support and training for men suffering depression and other mental health issues.
"It started when I realised I was really struggling and wanted to talk to someone else who understood how I felt," he said.
"There is a lack of services and a huge stigma in getting men to talk about their mental health."
The group is doing the walk in memory of Harvey McWilliams, a talented 18-year-old footballer who died shortly before Christmas.
The teenager had played for clubs across the country and was a big Sunderland fan.
The route will visit the grounds of Newcastle United and Sunderland AFC, as well as the Northern League's Bishop Auckland and non league sides such as Shildon and Stockton.
The route will visit the grounds of Newcastle United and Sunderland AFC, as well as the Northern League's Bishop Auckland and non league sides such as Shildon and Stockton.
Michael said the group had helped him with "dark times" in the past.
"Being silent isn't being strong," he said. "Help is out there so don't suffer in silence, be true to yourself and say if you have issues you could do with help with."
The group hopes to finish at Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium on Easter Monday.
