Veteran radio DJ Alan Robson signs off after 40 years on air
By Adam Clarkson
Reporter, BBC Radio Tees
- Published
A veteran North East radio DJ is signing off after more than 40 years behind the microphone.
Alan Robson has hosted the Night Owls phone-in since 1983 and attracted calls from "professionals at the height of their trade to blokes off the street".
The late-night show has achieved a cult-like status among its loyal audience in the region.
The 66-year-old is set to move into podcasting and other projects when he comes off air for good on 24 April.
I went to sit in as he broadcast his third-to-last Night Owls show on Greatest Hits Radio North East - the Newcastle-based station that offered him a weekly slot after his 36-year stint on sister stations Metro and TFM ended in 2019.
The first caller is Louise from South Shields, who phoned to share memories of staying up to listen to the show despite having school the next day.
After a few minutes of upbeat chat and laughter, Alan moves on to the next caller, Sandra, who wants to talk about UFOs.
'Beautiful and gorgeous'
Evidently, the topics for discussion vary greatly - some listeners want to share opinions on recent events, others want to talk about their problems.
Alan described the conversations as ranging from being "cold and horrific" to "beautiful and gorgeous".
"It's amazing because of the breadth of people who ring in", he said.
"Doctors to lawyers to little kids - from professionals at the height of their trade to ordinary blokes off the street."
"Yes, I do a lot of talking, but I do a lot of listening as well.
"The more you listen, the more you learn. That's one of the great joys."
The Newcastle-born broadcaster said: "It started as just another talk show and it morphed, because of the people here, into this giant thing.
"They were willing to share their most personal things with me and I took that seriously."
Over the years Alan won several national and international awards - and been appointed an MBE - but what he describes as his "huge honour" is the community of listeners he has built up.
"I am fortunate because the way people feel about me is a warm one," he said.
"Yes, I have been sent a box with a large poo in it, I've been sent insults - but you take it on the chin.
"The vast majority of people that have ever listened have a kindness towards me. It's something I'll always be proud of."
Nicola Myers grew up with Alan "on a little radio under the pillow", and ended up working on the show for more than a decade.
Tonight she has popped over to the studio to say hello to Alan and the two other members of the team.
The 38-year-old described her time working behind the scenes as "emotional" and "entertaining".
"It's something I'll always be proud of. It's definitely something I can say I've really enjoyed."
'Better things'
The last two years have been "an uncomfortable time" for Alan, after his show moved from nightly to weekly slots and was then cancelled.
He described the radio landscape as "shifting", but said he still believes in the late-night format he became known for.
"I always thought I'd have to be carried out rather than have to walk out," he said. "I've had a hell of a run but it's on to better things."
He is going to start podcasting and, among other projects, building a website that houses "everything I've ever recorded".
As the interview reaches its end, I ask him if he has a message for his listeners from over the years.
He puts his fist to his chest and, with tears in his eyes, says: "That's all, thank you."
