Plans backed to demolish Sunderland council HQ for new homes
- Published
Plans to demolish the former offices of Sunderland City Council to make way for a huge housing development have been backed by councillors.
Vistry Partnerships Ltd has submitted plans to create 145 houses and 120 apartments on the site opposite the city's Mowbray Park.
The Burdon Road base, which was built in the 1970s, has been earmarked for development for some time.
The council has relocated its workforce to the purpose-built City Hall.
Sunderland City Council said rising maintenance bills and running costs were some of the reasons behind its decision to vacate the ageing Burdon Road base, which had won several design awards.
In recommending the plans for approval, planning officers said the scheme would bring "significant benefits" by delivering housing in a "highly sustainable central location" and "enhancing heritage assets".
Developers Vistry Partnerships told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the project would include three "significant areas of greenspace".
It said the architecture and streetscape of the scheme would also be sensitive to the location next to parkland and the Ashbrooke Conservation Area.
Councillors were told there would be at least 68 affordable housing residencies, around 25% of the site total.
Sunderland Civic Society had raised concerns about the planning application in relation to affordable housing, car parking and impacts on residential amenities.
But Historic England, in a consultation statement, said the "enhancing effect" of the proposals would "outweigh the loss of the Civic Centre".
The plans were approved with a unanimous vote.
Construction is expected to take around five years - with the demolition to clear the site lasting for about 41 weeks.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.