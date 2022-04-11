Jack Woodley: Youth 'weary' of knife-carrying teen before stabbing
- Published
A youth who joined in a fatal attack on a man told police he was weary of the boy who delivered the deadly blow.
Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single knife wound after being punched, kicked and stamped upon by 10 youths in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, admits fatally stabbing Mr Woodley but denies murder. Nine other boys aged 14 to 18 deny murder and manslaughter.
Newcastle Crown Court jurors have heard the defendants' police interviews.
One of the youths, who has since turned 18, told detectives he "did not like" the 15-year-old and was "weary of him" after hearing him "bragging about going to jail for stabbing someone".
The boy said he had parted from the group at the Houghton Feast earlier that night, but later "saw commotion" near the Britannia Inn and recognised one of his friends, a 16-year-old boy, hitting Mr Woodley.
The boy said: "I don't know why I went over, I wish I hadn't but I did."
He said it "looked like a one-on-one [fight] to start with then everyone jumped in".
The boy said: "I threw a couple of punches to the head. I know I shouldn't have and I stopped."
In a prepared statement read to police, the 16-year-old boy admitted being the first to punch Mr Woodley and put him in a headlock but said he "did not expect anyone else to jump in".
He said he "did not stab anyone" or "encourage" anyone else to and was unaware any of the group had a knife, adding: "I did not think any serious injuries would be caused by my actions."
Both the 16-year-old and 18-year-old defendants gave no comment responses to further questions, including why Mr Woodley had been attacked.
A 14-year-old defendant told police he heard shouts of "chop him" before and during the attack but he told the 15-year-old with the knife to "put it away".
The boy said he tried to kick Mr Woodley, who was being held in a headlock, but slipped and missed, before the boy with the knife "nudged" him aside and stabbed Mr Woodley in the back.
'Bray him'
The 14-year-old said he saw the knife slice the back of Mr Woodley's coat but he did not realise he was injured.
He said it "wasn't as if [the boy with the knife] tried to kill" Mr Woodley as the stabbing motion was "just like a gentle tap".
The boy said he saw multiple others punching and kicking Mr Woodley "like a football", after which he saw the victim lying on the floor.
He told police Mr Woodley had "started it all" at the fair by saying he was "going to bray people".
Jurors previously heard from several witnesses who said Mr Woodley made no threats against anyone, refused to fight and walked away, but he was then attacked from behind by the gang.
In his police interview, the 15-year-old boy with the knife denied having a weapon or joining in the attack at all.
He said he knew some of the boys at the Feast but not all as there were two rival groups from neighbouring towns who had called a "truce" for the fair.
He said he was part of the group following Mr Woodley and heard someone shout "bray him" before the attack began, but he left shortly after the first punch was thrown.
He also said he heard one of Mr Woodley's friends had a "big cutter" as he was seen repeatedly "touching his hip".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.